Minister Kimmins pledges to ‘improve our roads’

THE Northern Ireland Infrastructure Minister said she’s ‘committed to doing all I can’ to improve the roads around Fermanagh.

Liz Kimmins made the trip to the county where she spent time discussing safety concerns with residents in Belcoo, while also finding out about their requests for a footway extension.

She then spent time in Derrygonnelly, looking at the local GAA club’s newly enhanced facilities, as well as considering the need to develop a footway connection between the club and the village.

The Northern Ireland Infrastructure Minister reinstated her pledge to improve driving conditions for motorists across the North.

“As Minister, I think it is important to be on the ground meeting people and to listen to the views of local communities. I am committed to doing all I can to improve our roads,” explained Ms Kimmins.

“In Fermanagh, over £3.5 million has been spent on improving the structure of the road network in 202526 to date and I am pleased to confirm I have secured additional funding for vital repairs across the north.

“We have also commenced a programme of the renewal of road markings in Fermanagh and road junctions in the Belcoo area will be completed as part of this work.”

Considering the need for better footway connections in Belcoo and Derrygonnelly, the Stormont minister said that improving road safety is ‘a high priority’.

“Road safety is also a high priority for my Department and I am committed to working proactively to make our roads safer and to address the needs of all road users.

“In Belcoo, my Department has provided a part time 20 mph speed limit at St Columban’s Primary School on the Lattone Road and renewed all the speed limit signs in the village.

“I acknowledge the need for further measures to improve road safety. I have asked my officials to consider what measures can be introduced in the short term to improve safety at Holywell Corner.

“I was delighted to view the new expanded facilities at Derrygonnelly GAC and hear about the positive impact this has had for the local community.

“I am aware there is no footway connection between the club and the village. I have asked my officials to consider what measures may be possible to help the residents of Derrygonnelly visit this important community asset safely.”