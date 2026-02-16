Michael Kerr to be posthumously honoured at F&W Awards

THE late Michael Kerr, a stalwart of the local soccer fraternity who passed away suddenly last year, will be posthumously inducted into the Fermanagh and Western Football League Hall of Fame.

The county was left stunned in June when Mr Kerr, a father-of-three, passed away suddenly at his home near Florencecourt, aged 40-years-old.

Ahead of the event at the Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen on Friday, March 6, it was confirmed that the late Mr Kerr would be posthumously inducted into the F&W Hall of Fame.

Mr Kerr, who days before his death had agreed to be the new manager of Beragh Swifts Football Club, guided his beloved Enniskillen Rangers Football Club to unprecedented success.

During his time in charge, Mr Kerr led Rangers to four Irish Junior Cup triumphs – including a remarkable three-in-a-row – three Fermanagh and Western Mercer League titles, and the All-Ireland Presidents’ Cup.

He also played in their 2022 Mulhern Cup final win over NFC Kesh during a short break from management.

Following his passing, Enniskillen Rangers Football Club said it would be retiring the number three jersey in Mr Kerr’s memory.

It was also confirmed that Cyril Walker and George Beacom are set to be honoured with a Merit Award for their contribution to local football.