Melanie’s work week at the Herald

AN ASPIRING young lawyer swapped the classroom for the newsroom recently, spending an action-packed week at the Fermanagh Herald to get a real taste of working life.

Melanie Kamenvoa, a student at Devenish College in Enniskillen, joined the team for work experience and quickly discovered there is far more to journalism than meets the eye.

From writing stories to sitting in on meetings, she embraced every opportunity that came her way.

Melanie believes work experience plays a vital role in helping students shape their futures, she said,

“Work experience is an unrepeated opportunity for students who are wondering whether a particular career is right for them. Helping them understand what the particular job involves behind the scenes and what it’s like in the real world away from the classroom.

“As someone who hopes to pursue a career in law, I was determined to complete my work experience in Fermanagh Herald, and it is something I will never, ever regret.

“This experience not only developed my communications skills and teamwork, it also strengthened my analytical thinking which is crucial in a legal profession.

“I was given amazing opportunities such as writing and publishing my first ever articles, gaining firsthand insight into professional responsibility as well as accuracy.

“My most memorable part of this experience was being able to attend court for the first time, it was an experience that really brought the career of law to life.

“Attending court not only inspired me, it confirmed my ambition to pursue my lifelong dream of having a career in law. “