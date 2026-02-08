Mallards remember youth coach Eric

TRIBUTES have been paid to the late Eric Bruce whose lifelong dedication to coaching and supporting young players left a lasting mark across the local area.

Mr Bruce, formerly of Galbally Road in Trillick, passed away peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen on January 25.

A stalwart of Ballinamallard United Football Club, he took an active role in coaching, as well as supporting the club in other ways including on the maintenance front.

“In the early days of the reformed Ballinamallard United in the late 1970s, Eric helped run the Ballinamallard Youth team,” a club tribute read.

“He was a coach with the Youth and is pictured with the group of young players and coaches who travelled to North Wales for a Football Tour.

“Away from football Eric also carried out work at the Ferney Park Club, his most recent work was laying a new wooden floor in the Clubhouse.”

Many former youth footballers at Ballinamallard United Football Club remembered Mr Bruce in heartfelt tributes.

“Eric was my rock and best friend,” said one club member. “We had great times together and I will miss him totally and forever. A very gentle kind man with a great sense of humour.”

Mr Bruce is survived by his son Mark, daughter Claire, grandson Danny, brothers Fred and Kenny and his sister Audrey.

He is predeceased by his parents James and Jean and his brothers Gerald, Percy and Maurice.

Following a Service of Thanksgiving at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, he was interred in Sydare Cemetery.