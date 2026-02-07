Major knitted display returns to Enniskillen

A UNIQUE exhibition which depicts what life was like during World War II has made its much-anticipated return to the town.

‘Britain at War’, the second display from The Longest Yarn’, is featuring at St Macartin’s Cathedral in Enniskillen until March 20, with a large crowd expected to turn out to witness the knitted and crocheted work.

The display shows scenes of life in the UK during WWII in 80 panels made by volunteer knitters from across the UK. Nine life sized figures of wartime personnel also accompany the panels.

Tansy Forster, founder of The Longest Yarn, is pleased that the new exhibition has returned to the town.

“We’re delighted to return to Enniskillen, this time with ‘The Longest Yarn 2 – Britain at War’. It builds on the success of our first exhibition, ‘The Longest Yarn’, which focused on D-Day,” Ms Forster explained.

“Given the response from the public, including those who saw it in Enniskillen last year, we couldn’t wait to create a second exhibition which depicts Britain during wartime.

“The knitted scenes were created under guidance from expert historians, but often the knitter has a personal connection with the story they have chosen to portray

“They are sometimes a relative who served in WWII, sometimes a place which held memories of the war years, making this a truly unique, heartfelt and historically important exhibition, produced by hand.”

Thousands of people visited The Longest Yarn display in Enniskillen last year.

Dean of St Macartin’s Cathedral, Very Rev. Kenneth Hall, is encouraging local residents to visit “this amazing exhibition” which is being hosted in the local church.

“Here at the cathedral we are excited about once again welcoming many visitors from a wide area to this amazing exhibition,” he explained.

“It will be a mammoth task of organisation on the part of our staff and many volunteers but, drawing on previous experience, well worth our efforts.”