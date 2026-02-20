Lisa McHugh returns home after sepsis battle

COUNTRY music star Lisa McHugh has thanked her fans for ‘all the love and prayers’ after she was released from hospital following a battle with sepsis.

The Glaswegian, who lives in Enniskillen, shared a photo on social media with her children Milo and Hallie, informing her concerned followers that she had returned home and was on the road to recovery.

“I’m so happy to be finally home with my babies and feeling a lot better. Thank you for all the love and prayers,” Lisa posted on her social media.

The mother-of-two has been battling a number of health conditions in recent months, confirming that she has been living with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND).

She was due to return to the stage for the first time since her diagnosis last week, during a gig with Nathan Carter in Letterkenny, but she was forced to cancel due to her admission to hospital with sepsis.

“I want to reassure you all that I’m in the right place and receiving the best care and treatment to get things under control. I just need time to rest and recover. I will be absolutely fine,” Lisa told her fans.

“I’m so disappointed to miss what was meant to be my first show back, but I’m sure you’ll all have a fantastic night with Nathan as always. I can’t wait to see you all very soon.

“Thank you for your continued support and understanding, it truly means the world. Looks like my new year is starting in March instead.”