Lenten services to replace former Novena of Hope

THE Graan in Enniskillen has said they ‘no longer have the resources’ to host the nine-day festival of prayer, with a series of Lenten celebrations set to take place instead.

Parishioners from across the island have attended the Novena of Hope at the Graan over the past three decades, where a number of renowned guest speakers have shared their stories and experiences.

But the prayer festival is now set to be scaled back, with the Graan confirming there would be a series of Lenten themed services over a four-week period instead.

“For over 35 years, Lent at the Graan meant the annual Novena of Hope. We were richly blessed to have packed churches for all those years and we are eternally grateful to God and to you,” a statement read.

“Times change and we realise we no longer have the resources to host the Novena of Hope as we once did. We decided to do it differently this year.

“A series of Lenten celebrations with themes of Christian Hope will continue the values of the Novena, which was a time of prayer and support to people all over the North West.”

The four themed services will take place at the Graan during Wednesday night Mass between February 25 and March 25.

There will be a Communal Celebration of Reconciliation at Mass on Wednesday, March 25, to recognise the Feast of the Annunciation.

Fr Brian D’Arcy will open the series on Wednesday, February 25. He will be followed each Wednesday by local and visiting speakers.

There will also be two Days of the Sick at 2.30pm on Wednesday, April 15, and Saturday, April 18, with Mass, Sacrament of the Sick and a blessing with the relic of St Charles.

Parishioners will, once again, take the opportunity to pray and think of their own personal intentions over the next few weeks.

“The Lenten themes include Lent – lengthening of days and season of promise, Listening to the Lord of Life, Our Families – Our futures and Called on a Shared Journey,” added the statement from the Graan.

“Our aim is to help us deepen our Christian lives as we move towards Holy Week and Easter and to offer encouragement and hope to us in difficult times.

“We will pray for God’s help in some of the pressing needs of the area, especially the sick, our young people and the restoration of services in the SWAH.”