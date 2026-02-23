Irvinestown fire crew responds to Omagh house blaze

FIREFIGHTERS from Irvinestown were last night sent to help tackle a blaze at an historic building in Omagh.

A local fire crew took part in the major operation after a suspected arson attack on the derelict Crevenagh House.

Investigations are continuing today into the cause of the blaze, but police believe it was started deliberately.

A total of nine fire appliances from stations in Tyrone and Fermanagh responded to the emergency.

As daylight broke this morning, police said ‘significant’ damage had been caused to the building, which has a long and interesting history.

A PSNI spokesperson said the fire was reported at approximately 7.15pm last night.

“Officers and colleagues at the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene of the fire, which is believed may have been started deliberately,” the spokesperson said.

“The Crevenagh Road which was closed for a time in order to facilitate emergency services at the scene, has now fully reopened.

“This was a large fire, and significant damage has been caused to the property.

“We are appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious activity, or has information or video footage which may help with our enquiries, to get in touch with us by calling 101 quoting reference 1284 22/02/26.