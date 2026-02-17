Improvements planned for Ederney to Castlederg road

A major resurfacing scheme is to start next week on the road between Castlederg and Ederney.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has announced that a £440,000 resurfacing scheme from Rotten Mountain Road for 2.1km to Meenclogher Road will begin on February 23.

Minister Kimmins said: “This is a substantial investment for the Castlederg to Ederney route which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users.

“This investment demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities. I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme, it will be necessary to implement a road closure on the Meenacloy Road from Rotten Mountain Road to Meenclogher Road, Monday to Friday, between 8am and 6pm daily, commencing February 23 for two weeks.

During these times, signed diversionary routes will be in place directing traffic through Drumquin, Lack and Ederney.

A Department of Infrastructure said the work has been programmed to minimise inconvenience.

“However, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.”

The spokesperson added that subject to favourable weather conditions, the resurfacing works are scheduled to be completed by March 6.