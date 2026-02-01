Free health and wellbeing event planned for Enniskillen

The Western Trust has invited the Fermanagh community to attend a free health and wellbeing event in Enniskillen next month.

The event, organised by the Trust’s Health Improvement, Equality and Involvement Team, will take place on Thursday, February 26, from 10am to 3pm at St Michael’s Hall, Enniskillen. It forms part of a series of Neighbourhood Renewal Health and Wellbeing Events funded through the Department for Communities.

The Enniskillen event will bring together a wide range of health and support services under one roof, giving local people the opportunity to access advice, information and free health checks in their own community.

Mairéad Taggart, Neighbourhood Renewal Coordinator at the Western Trust, said the event offers a valuable opportunity for members of the public to engage directly with service providers.

“We are encouraging people to come along to their local Health and Wellbeing event next month,” she said. “This is an excellent opportunity for members of the public in our Neighbourhood Renewal areas to meet service providers in one venue.”

A pharmacist will be available on the day to provide free health checks for up to 60 people, including checks for cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar levels.

In addition, around 25 information stands will be present, offering advice and support on a wide range of health and wellbeing topics. Refreshments will also be served, and the event is open to everyone.

A similar Health and Wellbeing Event will also be held in Omagh on Tuesday, February 17, from 10am to 3pm at Omagh Leisure Complex.