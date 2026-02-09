Flack scores hat-trick for Enniskillen at Gibson Park

Ulster Women’s Premiership

Malone 7

Enniskillen 24

ENNISKILLEN Women took a massive step towards winning the Ulster Women’s Premiership by beating one of their nearest rivals Malone at Gibson Park on Sunday afternoon.

Skins stormed into a 17-0 lead in the first half, with two tries by Zara Flack, along with one from Sarah Teague. Sophie Meeke added the conversion to Flack’s first.

Malone had a dominant period at the start of the second period, mainly when Skins were down to 14.

The Enniskillen women hung in and defended really well. With 10 minutes to go, Captain Rebecca Beacom relieved the pressure with a line break on the Skins’ 22.

She broke free and passed to Flack who ran in from 60-metres for a hat-trick. Meeke converted to put the result beyond doubt.

Skins have four league games remaining with which to secure another tilt at the play-offs for the All-Ireland League. They will face Malone again in the Ulster Junior Cup Final on St Patrick’s Day (March 17).