NI First Minister stars on Fermanagh school’s podcast

NORTHERN Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill was the latest personality to be grilled by young students at St Ninnidh’s Primary School as their new podcast picks up pace.

The school has launched The Derrylin Diaries podcast, a unique initiative which is hosted by pupils at the Fermanagh school, with a number of big names in today’s society calling in for a chat.

Clonoe politician Ms O’Neill stopped off at the Fermanagh school on Thursday, with some young students enjoying the opportunity to quiz the First Minister on what her job entails and her many experiences.

Advertisement

In a statement released by the Northern Ireland Executive, St Ninnidh’s was praised as an “exceptional school”.

“The First Minister, Michelle O’Neill visited St Ninnidh’s Primary School in Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh to take part in the Derrylin Diaries Podcast, led by two outstanding P7 pupils,” the statement read.

“She received a warm welcome from the whole school community and praised everyone for the remarkable talent on display.

“The First Minister said that St Ninnidh’s is an exceptional school, led with pride by Principal Kenny Kerins and his dedicated team.”

The likes of GAA President Jarlath Burns, Gareth Maguire, the lead singer with The Tumbling Paddies, and Tyrone GAA boss Malachy O’Rourke have all previously appeared on the new podcast series.

Cassie Cadden, a teacher at St Ninnidh’s Primary School, previously told the ‘Herald that The Derrylin Diaries podcast has helped students embrace their creative talents.

“From planning interviews and researching guests to writing scripts and presenting episodes, the children have taken ownership of the project with great enthusiasm,” she explained.

Advertisement

This project has had a huge influence on the pupils’ literacy development. From drafting scripts to letter writing and presenting, their confidence has grown enormously.

“They’ve developed teamwork, communication skills and a real sense of pride in creating something meaningful and lasting.”