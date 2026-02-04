Fermanagh woman no regrets working with Sarah Ferguson

A FORMER business partner of Sarah Ferguson has said she has ‘no regrets’ about working with the former Duchess of York, insisting her own experiences were marked only by kindness and professionalism.

Karen Weaver, originally from Fermanagh and now living in Australia, co-founded a publishing company with Ms Ferguson in 2022 called Duchess Serenity Press.

The pair later parted ways, a move Ms Weaver describes as entirely amicable and unrelated to any controversy.

“Duchess Serenity Press parted ways last year amicably,” Ms Weaver said. “I’ve only ever experienced kindness and humanity from her.”

Ms Weaver stressed that she could only speak from her own perspective and said books have always been her primary passion.

“She was part of Serenity Press and serenity is the energy I want to keep,” she explained.

Her comments come after renewed scrutiny of Ms Ferguson’s past association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, following the release of millions of US Department of Justice documents.

The documents suggest Ms Ferguson maintained contact with Epstein for longer than previously acknowledged, including after his 2008 conviction.

Emails also reportedly indicate she met Epstein for lunch alongside her daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Ms Weaver said her personal dealings with Ms Ferguson were entirely positive.

“She came to visit from Crom Castle twice and it was a positive experience,” she said.

“I have no regrets about getting into business with her because we created beautiful books.”

Asked whether she still maintains a relationship with Ferguson, Ms Weaver said they no longer do, but emphasised, “We simply parted amicably. We didn’t part for a specific reason, it was just a natural progression.”

Ms Weaver currently runs three publishing companies. She confirmed that the business she once shared with Ms Ferguson is paused and will be rebranded, but said this decision has nothing to do with recent controversies.

“Books are my passion and always have been my motivating factor,” she said.

“I don’t have an opinion on recent controversies. I live in Australia, and all I ever witnessed was humanity and kindness.

“I can only speak from my own perspective, and I don’t want to speculate.”