Fermanagh woman fined after dog straying contest

A LISNASKEA woman was fined £100 for allowing her dog to stray, following a contest which was heard at Enniskillen Magistrates Court this morning (Wednesday).

Orlaith Greer of Lisnaskea Road was charged with allowing her Collie dog to stray, with the court hearing that it was seen around ‘one mile from its address’.

Greer was not in attendance for the contest, citing in a letter provided to the court that she was the mother of a 12 week old baby and she had a ‘difficulty to drive to the court’ sitting.

She was also facing a charge of not having a valid licence for the dog, although the charge was withdrawn before the contest took place.

The court heard from two employees at Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Enforcement Officers, who seized the dog and brought him to a compound.

Deputy District Judge O’Hare read a character reference which was provided by an individual on behalf of the defendant, before he said it ‘wasn’t acceptable’ to allow the dog to stray.

He fined Greer £100 for allowing the dog to stray, while also ordering her to pay £100 in legal costs and court summons of £44.

A spokesperson for Fermanagh and Omagh District Council urged dog owners to be “responsible and ensure their dogs are under control”.

“Fermanagh and Omagh District Council gives a high priority to the investigation of Offences under the Dogs Order (NI) Order 1983 (as amended) including straying,” they said.

“Complaints are investigated thoroughly, and where necessary formal action is taken, such as prosecution for offences as in this case.

“The Council would ask that dog owners are responsible and ensure their dogs are under control at all times when in a public place.

“When their dogs are not in a public place, the keeper of the dog must ensure that their dog be securely confined in a building, yard or other enclosure from which it cannot escape.”