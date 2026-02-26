Fermanagh volunteers to be honoured by BBC

FERMANAGH is renowned for its strong volunteering spirit and now some of the county’s finest residents are set to be honoured by a leading TV platform.

BBC has confirmed its launching its ‘Make a Difference Awards’, with nominations now open, where volunteers can be recognised and acknowledged for their commitment to the community.

Since the awards began in 2022, thousands of people have been recognised for going the extra mile to support others. Last year, over 12,500 people were nominated for an award.

Rhuanedd Richards, the BBC Director of Nations, said the aim is to celebrate everyday heroes who make life better for those around them in their local communities.

“The ‘Make a Difference Awards’ are a powerful reminder of the kindness, generosity and community spirit that exists in every community across the UK,” explained Mr Richards.

“Our local and national radio stations and online teams are uniquely placed to tell these stories, and we’re proud to come together to celebrate those who are making a real difference to the lives of others.”

Volunteers can be nominated for a number of accolades including ‘The Community Group Award’, ‘The Fundraiser Award’, ‘The Young Hero Award’ and ‘The Great Neighbour Award’.

Locals can be also be nominated for ‘The Active Award’, ‘The Environmental Award’ and The Animal Award’.

Nominations conclude on Tuesday, March 31, at 5pm, with winners set to be announced in September.