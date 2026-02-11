Fermanagh mourns ‘a true fighter’ Pam Gunn

PAM Gunn, a respected Fermanagh woman who devoted much of her life to supporting others affected by cancer, has died following a long and courageous battle with the disease.

A tireless volunteer and fundraiser, Pam was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in recognition of her service to the community. She passed away peacefully at the Cancer Centre in Belfast on Monday.

A former captain of St John Ambulance, Pam and her late husband Joe, who also died from cancer, were widely known for their much-loved charity Christmas lights displays at their Florencecourt home, which raised significant funds for cancer support.

Originally from Derrygonnelly, Pam was described as “a pillar of the community” by Friends of the Cancer Centre, who led the tributes following her passing.

Speaking to the ‘Herald, her son Graham said his mother had touched the lives of people right across the community and thanked everyone for the support shown to the family over many years.

“She was a popular woman who touched the hearts of a lot of people,” he said. “It’s been a hard battle, but she is finally at rest.

“On behalf of the family, I’d like to thank the community for all of their support over the years. Pam was always so grateful for everything people did for us.”

A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Pam will take place in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, today (February 11) at 3pm, followed by burial in Inishmacsaint Parish Churchyard.

Pam had requested that those attending the funeral wear something blue or purple.

Both Pam and her family have faced repeated battles with cancer.

Dating back to 2015, Pam was first diagnosed with endometrial cancer and in the years following she was then diagnosed with a rare gynae cancer that developed in her bowel.

She would finally be given a terminal diagnosis in 2024.

Her husband Joe, who passed away in 2017 from pancreatic cancer, and her son Grant, who faced leukaemia three times and received a stem cell transplant from his sister Kim, all endured battles with the illness alongside her.

Despite the challenges Pam faced, she dedicated much of her life to serving the community.

She was the captain of the local St John Ambulance, and in recognition of her service she was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in 2015.

Geraldine Corrigan, chair of Friends of the Cancer Centre’s Fermanagh fundraising group, spoke of Pam’s selfless nature.

“On behalf of everyone at Friends of the Cancer Centre, and all those in the Fermanagh fundraising group, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Pam’s family and friends at such a difficult time.

“We had the pleasure of knowing Pam for many years and she was a pillar of the local community.

“Despite facing her own challenges, Pam always thought of others and she was committed to helping other families by raising vital funds for Friends of the Cancer Centre.

“Every year, Pam’s Christmas lights spectacular, which saw her home adorned with thousands of lights, were a staple of the festive calendar.

“Not only did they bring so much joy, but they raised thousands of pounds for Friends of the Cancer Centre, which went on to make a difference to those impacted by cancer here in Fermanagh and across Northern Ireland.

“Pam will be dearly missed, but her legacy of generosity and kindness will continue to inspire so many.”

Benny Cassidy, who runs the Enniskillen banter page, led tributes to the Fermanagh woman on social media.

He said, “(Pam was) an amazing mother and grandmother and someone that faced this horrible disease with enormous courage and stamina. Her journey was a long one with many setbacks and additional challenges and as she went along her care pathway she often shared her story in the hope that she would inspire others with her strength.

Benny recalled Pam’s ‘motivational mantra’, which was; “Get up, dress up, show up, and never give up”

“You are at peace now Pam, may you Rest in Eternal Peace,” he added.

Pam was the devoted wife of the late Joe, dearly loved mother to Graham (Sarah), Kim, Dale, Grant and Hayley (Kalem), and a much-loved granny to Sam, Jack, Freddie and Faolán.

Pam was also a dear sister of Eddie, Elizabeth, Kathleen and Michelle, and a cherished aunt to her nieces and nephews.