Fermanagh man pleads not guilty to serious assaults

AN IRVINESTOWN man has pleaded not guilty to allegations of a serious assault and strangulation.

On Tuesday at Dungannon Crown Court Francis Crumish (52) of Sally’s Wood was arraigned on the charges.

He is accused of committing an assault causing serious harm, strangulation and theft from a person, all allegedly occurring on July 6 of last year.

No alleged facts of the case were disclosed to the court during the short hearing.

Appearing via videolink from Maghaberry prison Crumlish responded to the charges, when put to him, with ‘not guilty, love’.

Defence solicitor John O’Kelly raised concerns about how long Crumlish has spent on remand.

He said that the Irvinestown man has spent four-and-a-half months in prison (equivalent of a nine month sentence) and an application for bail was recently refused.

Mr O’Kelly said however that he has since received disclosure which included ‘demonstrous’ and ‘false’ allegations by the complainant against the defendant.

The solicitor added that they would be ‘keen’ to move another application for bail in the coming months.

Counsel for the Public Prosecution Service said that further disclosure can be requested by the directing officer.

His Honour, Judge Brian Sherrard noted the pleas entered and adjourned the case until February 17 for a further update.