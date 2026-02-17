Fermanagh included in free period products rollout

Fermanagh is continuing to play its part in the provision of free period products, ensuring that no one is left without access to essential sanitary supplies.

Some people, however, may not yet be aware that the support is available locally.

Period poverty, the inability to afford menstrual products, affects women and girls across the county, where 20% of the population lives in relative poverty.

In response, the Period Products Free Provision Act Northern Ireland 2022 guarantees free access to period products for those who need them.

Across Fermanagh, products are available through Libraries NI branches including Enniskillen Library, Lisnaskea Library and Irvinestown Library, as well as the Fermanagh Mobile Library service, which travels to rural communities on a two-week cycle.

A spokesperson for Libraries NI, said, “Libraries in County Fermanagh provide free period products as part of a Northern Ireland–wide initiative to improve access to everyday essentials.

“A range of items, including pads, tampons and liners, is available in local libraries and can be picked up easily and discreetly by anyone who needs them, including those collecting for others.

“Making products available through libraries helps ensure access within familiar community spaces people already use.

“The initiative has been well received so far, with staff noting that customers welcome having this support available within their local community.”

The products are supplied by Hey Girls, a social enterprise dedicated to tackling period poverty and improving access to menstrual products and education

Operating on a buy one, donate one model, the organisation works closely with councils, charities and community partners to deliver products where they are needed most.

To find other places across the county that provide free period products visit MyPeriodLive website or on the PickUpMyPeriod app to see collection points.