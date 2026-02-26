Fermanagh gymnasts excel as they honour Charlotte

HUNDREDS of gymnasts from across the island took part in the Charlotte Rose Memorial Cup, a local competition held to honour and recognise the memory of the late Charlotte Farrell.

The county was left devastated in May 2024 when Charlotte from Lisnaskea, who was a pupil at Fivemiletown College, passed away suddenly aged 12 years old.

In her memory, the Charlotte Rose Memorial Cup has been established, giving the gymnastics community from across Ireland the opportunity to meet and compete against one another.

Advertisement

Jenny Hanna, Head Coach at the Splitz Gymnastics Club, feels it’s important to remember and honour Charlotte’s memory.

“Over 300 gymnasts from more than 11 clubs across the island of Ireland gathered to celebrate their shared love of gymnastics while honouring the memory of Charlotte Rose,” Ms Hanna told the ‘Herald.

“The atmosphere throughout the weekend was one of friendship, support and positivity, reflecting the spirit in which this event was created.

“Gymnasts of all ages and levels took to the floor with confidence and determination, showcasing the incredible talent, dedication and sportsmanship that exists within our community.

“From beautifully executed routines to personal best performances, every competitor contributed to a weekend filled with inspiring moments.”

The Fermanagh gymnastics coach also said that it’s important to ‘build to new friendships’ with other clubs.

“Beyond the competition itself, the event was a wonderful opportunity for clubs to reconnect, build new friendships and strengthen the bonds that make gymnastics so special,” added Ms Hanna.

Advertisement

“Coaches, judges, volunteers and families all played an essential role in ensuring the event ran smoothly, and we are incredibly grateful for their time and commitment.

“The Charlotte Rose Memorial Cup continues to be a meaningful celebration of gymnastics, community and remembrance.”