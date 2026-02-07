Fermanagh GAA star Brenda supports Make-A-Wish Ireland

FERMANAGH ladies player Brenda Bannon recently stopped off at Croke Park to attend a major partnership launch between the Gaelic Players Association and Make-A-Wish Ireland.

For over three decades, Make-A-Wish Ireland has been supporting children with significant medical conditions and their families, with over 3,5000 supported by the organisation since its establishment in 1992.

The Gaelic Players Association will now take a proactive role in highlighting and promoting the work carried out by Make-A-Wish.

Chief Executive Officer of the Gaelic Players Association, Tom Parsons, feels it’s important that GAA players use their status to support organisations that make a difference.

“Players are very excited to work with Make-A-Wish Ireland or the remainder of 2026,” Mr Parsons said.

“The response to our call for our members to get involved was massive and it shows there is already great support for the partnership.

“I’d like to thank the GPA’s Sinéad Wylde and Make-A-Wish Ireland’s David Burns for bringing us all to Croke Park today.

“This place is a home for heroes but there is nothing more heroic than young people like Zach facing critical medical conditions.”

Fermanagh’s Brenda Bannon was present at the launch, alongside Down footballer Clara Mulvenna, Kilkenny hurler Paddy Deegan and Westmeath footballer Luke Loughlin.

The Gaelic Players Association confirmed they will be making a €10,000 donation to the non-profit organisation.

Susan O’Dwyer, Chief Executive Officer of Make-A-Wish Ireland, thanked the GPA for their partnership which will believe will help them “grant more wishes than ever before”.

“Make-A-Wish Ireland is delighted to be chosen as the Gaelic Players Association’s charity partner for 2026. Just like Gaelic Games, community is central to Make-A-Wish,” explained Ms O’Dwyer.

“We grant wishes to critically ill children all over Ireland. For these children, a wish is respite from hospitals, treatments, and recovery – bringing joy, hope and happiness not just for the child but the entire family.

“Our partnership with the GPA will raise awareness and funds to help Make-A-Wish grant more wishes than ever before.

“Between direct support with GAA wishes, engagement with inter-county ambassadors, and participation in fundraising activities across the island, we have a lot to look forward to.”