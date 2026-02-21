Fermanagh employees to run marathon for cancer centre

EMPLOYEES from a leading Fermanagh contractor are set to pull on the running shoes and take part in the Belfast Marathon to raise money for the new Cancer Focus centre in Enniskillen.

Killadeas-based Deane Public Works, which was established in 1967, confirmed that 15 members of the workforce will take part in the 26.2-mile run on May 3.

All proceeds raised will go towards supporting the state-of-the-art Cancer Focus centre in Enniskillen, which plays a key role in supporting people living with cancer in Fermanagh.

“At the heart of our family‑run business is a belief in looking after one another, our staff, our customers, and our wider community,” a spokesperson for Deane Public Works said.

“Cancer Focus offers vital support to families facing the challenges of cancer right here at home.

“For us, this isn’t just a fundraiser it’s a way to honour those we’ve loved, to stand beside those still fighting, and to give back to a cause that means so much to so many in our community.

“Every donation, big or small helps us make a meaningful difference where it matters most.”

Many local residents and businesses are continuing to support the Cancer Focus centre in Enniskillen, which is the first of its kind to be developed in the North.

Richard Spratt, Chief executive of Cancer Focus NI, highlighted the need for support, so that the service can continue in the county.

“In order to sustain this service, we have taken a 20-year commitment here, so we need funding to sustain the services and pay the staff,” explained Mr Spratt.

“For us at Cancer Focus, we made a really deliberate and strategic decision to have our first community support centre in Fermanagh.

“We have been working to provide cancer care support in Northern Ireland for nearly 60 years and we looked at what was happening and felt this area was underserved.”