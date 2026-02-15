Fermanagh campaign group faces long road to Stormont

Fermanagh hospital campaign group is calling on the public to take to the steps of Stormont later this month in a renewed bid to restore emergency general surgery (EGS) services to the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH).

Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) has organised a rally titled “Bringin’ SWAH to Stormont”, set to take place at 10.30am on Monday, February 23.

The demonstration will coincide with a debate in the Assembly chamber on the draft three-year budget for the Stormont Executive, with campaigners pressing for funding to reinstate sustainable EGS at SWAH.

The group said the timing of the rally is deliberate, as it seeks to ensure that funding for a newly commissioned EGS service is included in the Executive’s financial plans.

SOAS spokesperson Donal O’Cofaigh said recent direct engagement with health authorities had clarified the central issue.

“Through our direct engagements with the health authorities, it is now clear there is no overriding medical reason why EGS cannot be restored to SWAH,” he said.

“In its response to the SOAS Roadmap proposals, the Western Trust has indicated that they have asked the Department of Health if they wished to make a business case for a new EGS service which would include the necessary clinical interdependencies.”

Mr O’Cofaigh argued that the matter now rests squarely on political will and financial commitment.

“The question of our community’s timely access to life-saving surgery in an emergency is now focused on funding and political priorities,” he said.

“Our rally coincides with an Assembly debate on the draft three-year Executive budget and that is very appropriate. We are demanding that funding to restore our community’s basic health, civil and human rights is included in that budget.”

Campaigners say the restoration of EGS at SWAH is vital to ensuring safe and timely care for patients across the region, particularly in urgent or life-threatening situations where travel times to other hospitals can prove critical.

SOAS is encouraging widespread public participation at the rally to demonstrate the strength of local feeling on the issue and to elevate it on the political agenda.

To facilitate attendance, the group is organising buses to Stormont at a cost of £5 per seat. Those wishing to secure a place are advised to contact campaign organisers online or directly.

Organisers say a strong turnout will send a clear message to decision-makers that the community expects EGS services to be restored at SWAH as a matter of priority.