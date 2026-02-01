Fermanagh businesses show steady digital growth

BUSINESSES in Fermanagh are continuing to grow steadily online, with new data showing showing strong digital confidence locally.

According to the latest figures from .ie Domain Snapshot, 1,368 businesses in Fermanagh now operate with a .ie domain name, with 198 new registrations recorded during 2025.

At county level, registrations remained stable, highlighting the value placed on trusted Irish domain names by local enterprises operating in a unique cross-border context.

Nationally, the total number of .ie domain registrations reached 332,984 in 2025, representing a year-on-year increase of 2 per-cent, providing broader context for the steady uptake seen locally.

The snapshot shows that construction remains a key driver of growth across the .ie database, increasing by 4.19 per-cent year-on-year to 12,861 domains nationally, in line with rising housing demand.

Utilities and Information and Communication services also recorded growth of 3.54 per-cent and 2.89 per-cent respectively, reflecting increased demand for infrastructure, energy and digital services that support regional economies such as Fermanagh.

The study also points to a renewed interest in Irish-language branding, with new .ie registrations containing a fada increasing by 69 per-cent year-on-year in 2025, signalling a growing ‘grá’ for Irish-led digital identity among businesses and communities across Ireland.

Commenting on the findings, David Curtin, CEO of .ie, said,

“A website remains the prime digital real estate for any business. With over 333,000 .ie domains now registered and new registrations continuing to grow, Irish businesses are clearly choosing trusted, .ie web addresses as the foundation of their online presence.

“We can see this with Ireland’s construction sector, which is one of Ireland’s most vital industries. It has experienced the highest increase in overall .ie database registrations, as those within the sector continue using .ie addresses as their online shopfront.

“Social media cannot replace a secure website that a business owns and controls – the most effective digital strategies use social platforms to drive customers back to that trusted core, prime online real estate: the website.”