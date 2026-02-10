Fake escort case moved to crown court

THE case of a convicted sex-offender accused of posing as a female escort to extort funds from victims, is to transfer to crown court for trial.

Scott Toothill (36) from Gledarragh Park, Ederney has previously expressed annoyance at the length of time the case is taking but movement is now expected later this month.

He is charged with inciting prostitution, fraud by posing as a female and offerings sexual services, blackmail, and concealing criminal property between August 2021 and November 2022.

A detective previously told the court Toothill was a registered sex offender under indefinite registration and a SOPO.

Police allege that since 2022 he posed online as a female escort, fraudulently obtaining payments, blackmailing victims, and attempting to facilitate prostitution.

Over £171,000 is alleged to have flowed through his accounts.

Bail was refused and Toothill has remained in custody ever since.

At previous hearings the defence expressed concern at the delay pointing out Toothill has been remanded in custody throughout.

In response the prosecution advised, “This is a large and complex investigation involving 155 victims and over 250 possible offences There are currently nine folders and over 50 discs containing digital evidence. Progress is being made and prosecution counsel is endeavouring to complete their advices and opinions as soon as possible.”

At the most recent hearing it was confirmed all matters are now completed and the case is on track to transfer to crown court.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy ordered a committal hearing to take place on February 23 when it is expected Toothill will be return for trial.