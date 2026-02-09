Enniskillen Royal boys rock to semi-final

Ulster Schools’ Bowl

Banbridge Academy 7

Enniskillen Royal 23

Advertisement

Enniskillen Royal Grammar School booked their place in the semi-final of the Ulster Schools’ Bowl with a composed and dominant 23–7 victory over Banbridge Academy on Saturday morning.

What began as a fiercely physical contest evolved into a second-half performance defined by control, patience, and smart game management from the Royal half-back pairing of Sam Paton and Kristen Fee.

The Royal struck first through a Paton penalty, but Banbridge responded with the game’s opening try after a good break by their fullback the ball was moved wide for the score.

This was converted to edge them ahead 7–3. The visitors carried real threat in the early exchanges, matching Enniskillen’s physicality and forcing the home side to absorb pressure.

Paton narrowed the gap with a second penalty before a decisive moment arrived just before the interval.

Sustained forward pressure—driven by the relentless work of Paul Curry, Alfie Savage, and the outstanding Alfie Lucy created the platform for captain Jake Irwin to power over.

Paton added the extras, sending Enniskillen Royal into half-time 13-7 ahead.

Advertisement

The second half belonged entirely to Enniskillen. With Fee dictating tempo and Paton kicking intelligently for territory, the hosts squeezed Banbridge out of the game.

Another Paton penalty stretched the lead to 16-7 and the Royal played with increasing confidence, their defensive line speed and breakdown accuracy shutting down any hope of a Banbridge resurgence.

The decisive blow came when sustained pressure deep in the Banbridge ‘22 allowed Adam Little to crash over from the back of a powerful driving maul for the final try of the morning.

Paton’s conversion took his personal tally to 13 points and sealed a fully deserved 23-7 win.

While the scoreline reflected the Royal’s second-half dominance, the foundation was laid by a forward pack that outworked and outmuscled their opponents throughout.

Lucy, in particular, delivered a standout performance, combining physicality in the carry with his usual tireless defensive effort.

With momentum building and confidence high, Enniskillen Royal now advance to an away semi-final on Saturday 21st February, where they will face either Dromore High School or Antrim Grammar.