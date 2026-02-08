Enniskillen man denies restraining order breach

THE CASE of a forty-six-year-old man arrested for breaching a Restraining Order imposed following conviction for domestic violence offences is to be contested.

Leslie Moyo from Derrin Road, Enniskillen was first brought to court following an incident on October 28 last year charged with twice assaulting a woman.

Moyo, previously remanded in custody, admitted assaulting the woman at Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

Advertisement

During a dispute, he grabbed her arm causing her to fall while their two children were present.

The victim said Moyo drank daily and had been verbally abusive, though this was his first physical attack.

The court noted a prior non-physical incident in 2024.

Judge Alana McSorley suspended a four-month prison sentence for 12 months and imposed a 12-month Restraining Order.

Moyo later breached the order on December 16 by coming within 200 metres of the victim’s home.

At the most recent court sitting a defence barrister explained, “The charge is denied and the case rests on whether the court accepts there was reasonable excuse. No witnesses will be called, save for the defendant.”

Judge McSorley listed the matter for hearing on February 10.