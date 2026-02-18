Enniskillen author to visit local libraries today

AN Enniskillen author who has written a new children’s book celebrating young people playing for Fermanagh GAA is set to visit local libraries today (Wednesday).

Kayla-Megan Burns will meet readers at Irvinestown Library and Lisnaskea Library following the release of her latest title, ‘When I Play for the County: The Fermanagh Footballer’.

The book tells the story of two best friends who dream of wearing Fermanagh’s green and white.

It forms part of a wider series by the local author, who has written 32 stories – one centred on each county in Ireland.

An extract from ‘When I Play for the County: The Fermanagh Footballer’ encourages young sportspeople to believe in their ambitions.

“Aoife and Liam are best friends who love Gaelic football. They train together, practise together and dream together about one day representing Fermanagh,” the book reads.

“But when the chance comes to play at the blitz, Liam’s courage wavers. What if he’s not good enough? What if he lets everyone down?

“With Aoife’s friendship and his own growing bravery, Liam discovers that representing your county isn’t just about skill – it’s about heart, teamwork and believing in yourself.”

Speaking to the ‘Herald, Kayla-Megan said she hopes to inspire young people to pursue their dreams.

“Our young players are just as passionate about the GAA as any child in Dublin or Kerry. Now they have a book that celebrates their county and their dreams,” she said.

“This is the age when children are starting with their local clubs, forming lifelong friendships through sport and learning what it means to represent their community.

“I wanted to capture that journey… the courage it takes to try something new, the importance of friendship and the pride of wearing your county colours.”