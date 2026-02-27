Encirc’s parent company reports steady 2025 performance

ENCIRC’S parent company, Vidrala, has reported full-year 2025 results in line with prior expectations, despite a year characterised by weak demand and intense competition across its markets.

The Group recorded sales of €1,465.2 million, down 5.4 per-cent on the previous year.

However, EBITDA reached €441 million, with margins improving to 30.1 per-cent, reflecting a continued focus on operational efficiency, productivity improvements and cost control measures implemented throughout the business.

Net profit exceeded €219.6 million, or €6.24 per share, representing a 6.8 per-cent decrease when excluding the accounting gain linked to the sale of its Italian business in 2024.

Cash generation remained strong at €200.1 million, enabling Vidrala to reduce net debt to €105.3 million as of 31 December 2025.

Leverage stands at a low 0.2 times EBITDA, underlining the strength of the balance sheet and providing flexibility to support ongoing investment, innovation and long-term growth plans across its international footprint.

Encirc Managing Director Sean Murphy highlighted the challenging backdrop for the business.

He said: “2025 was a year of real challenge, with market pressures and changes in government policy creating difficult trading conditions across the UK.

“We acted quickly and decisively, taking tough decisions to protect our competitiveness and ensure we remain positioned for future success.

“These results represent a significant achievement for the Vidrala Group and Encirc is proud to have played our part.”