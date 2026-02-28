Derrygonnelly play park to be redeveloped

THE Council has confirmed work is set to begin on a new play park in Derrygonnelly.

As part of the Outdoor Recreational Capital Programme, a play facility will be developed at the Derrygonnelly Community Centre.

Councillor Barry McElduff, chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, hailed it as a ‘significant investment’ in the local community.

Advertisement

“We are delighted to see work beginning on this important project in Derrygonnelly and for the people of Derrygonnelly,” explained Cllr McElduff.

“This is a significant investment in high-quality, inclusive play facilities which helps to bring people together, supports healthier lifestyles and also serves to strengthen community spirit.

“This new play park will provide a welcoming space for families and residents of all ages to enjoy for years to come.”

Ten community spaces are set to be transformed across the district, as part of the Fermanagh and Omagh PEACEPLUS Local Action Plan

The project is funded by PEACEPLUS with match-funding provided by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

Errol Thompson, chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh PEACEPLUS Partnership, also welcomed the development in the area.

“The redevelopment of this space demonstrates how collaboration and local engagement can create shared spaces that promote inclusion, connection, and positive community relations across the district,” he said.

Advertisement

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Jemma Dolan, said the development would be a major boost to the local area.

“Projects like this strengthen our rural communities and support healthier, more active lifestyles for everyone,” she said.