Deputy UUP leader wants to see more women in politics

THE NEW deputy leader of the Ulster Unionist Party is calling for more women to enter politics.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Diana Armstrong, who was officially appointed party deputy leader on Saturday, said she is “doing this for the women calling after.”

She was ratified alongside Jon Burrows, who is to take the seat of party leader.

Advertisement

Mrs Armstrong is the son of Harry West, an Enniskillen native who served as the party’s leader through the mid to late 70’s.

Following her ratification she took to social media and said, “I’m deeply conscious of the historic significance of this moment: as the first woman to take on the role of Deputy Leader in over 100 years.

“This couldn’t have happened without the trailblazing women who came before me – Joan Carson, Jenny Palmer, Joanne Dobson, Sandra Overend, Rosemary Barton, Lady Trimble, former Party Chair Jill Macauley, the Ulster Women’s Unionist Council members, and so many others.

“This is their moment too.”

She added, “But make no mistake: I’m doing this for the women coming after. We’re smashing that glass ceiling so the next generation finds it already in pieces.

“We’re building a party where women from the grassroots up are welcomed into decision making. Where female voices shape our direction. And ladies, if you’re wondering whether there’s a place for you here – yes, there is. Step forward. The Ulster Unionist Party is your home too.”

A spokesperson for the UUP said, “The Ulster Unionist family came together today to ratify Jon Burrows s our new Party Leader and Diana Armstrong as Deputy Leader, as we begin a fresh chapter of confident, positive and dynamic leadership for the people of our country.

Advertisement

“With a fresh vision to rebuild and lead unionism once more, putting it back on the front foot, the Ulster Unionist Party remains unwavering in its commitment to doing what’s right for the people of Northern Ireland.”