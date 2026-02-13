+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Delight for angler Sean as he catches first salmon

Delight for angler Sean as he catches first salmon

Posted: 11:05 am February 13, 2026
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

THERE was jubilant scenes at Lough Melvin when well-known angler Sean Maguire caught the first salmon of the year, while his 92-year-old mother watched on.

Sean hauled in the catch, which weighed seven pound, at Flanagan Point. There was plenty of competition with 10 or 12 boats, with members of the Garrison Lough Melvin Anglers bidding for the first salmon. 

It was even more special for Sean, with his mother Rosemary Maguire (92) on the shore to congratulate him.

