Community unites for launch of new pitch in Fermanagh

CURRENT and former pupils and staff members of St Ninnidh’s Primary School in Derrylin recently turned out to the school for the official opening of its new 3G facility.

After months of development, the new pitch, which will provide the students with a safe place to play a range of sports, was opened on Thursday night, to the delight of the many in attendance.

A number of fundraisers, including a hugely successful Lip Sync fundraiser took place in 2023, while local families and the community united behind a number of other initiatives.

The school set up a ‘Pitching in for our Pupils’ GoFundMe page, with the Fermanagh community also donating generously to get the project up and running.

The new state-of-the-art 3G multi-use games area is 55-metres by 35-metres and complete with fencing and floodlighting, to provide a safe and proper area for the school and its pupils.

Local business Mannok, who were involved with what they described as a “wonderful development”, congratulated the school on the finished project.

“We would like to wish St Ninnidh’s Primary School, Derrylin, good luck with the opening of their superb new 3G facility tonight,” their statement read.

“We’re delighted to have been able to support this wonderful development, which will be a hugely beneficial addition to not just the school, but the community as a whole.”