Community service for Enniskillen woman for biting man

A 47-YEAR-OLD woman has been given a combination order after she resisted arrest and admitted assaulting a member of staff at an Fermanagh holiday resort by biting him on the arm and scratching him.

Shani Chapman, of Richmond Drive, Tandragee, pleaded guilty to charges of common assault, assault on police, and disorderly behaviour arising from an incident on June 10 last year.

Police were called to the Rossharbour Resort after staff reported a disturbance in the bar. On arrival, officers were told by a staff member that he had been assaulted by Chapman while attempting to break up a fight earlier in the evening. The staff member said Chapman bit him on the arm, scratched him, and attempted to slap him across the face. Police observed a bite mark on the man’s arm and visible scratch marks.

Advertisement

Chapman was arrested and became aggressive towards officers. The court heard that she spat at one officer, with the saliva landing on his body armour.

The court was told that Chapman had no previous criminal record, with her solicitor describing the incident as “incredibly out of character”.

District Judge Heaney, sitting at Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday, described the incident as “unsavoury” and imposed a combination order requiring Chapman to complete 12 months of probation and 60 hours of community service. She was also ordered to pay £250 in compensation to the staff member she assaulted.