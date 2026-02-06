Check out this week’s Fermanagh GAA club notes

Aghadrumsee

Winning numbers were 4, 6, 24, 30. Lucky dip winners for £20 was Siobhan McPhillips and £10 winners were Kitty Faux, Richard Kearns, Aidan Little and Keith Douglas. Lucky dips will be in Dernawilt for collection.

Jackpot is now to £2900.

Congratulations to the winning St Kevin’s College team in the Ward Cup. We have four Aghadrumsee players on the team Oisin McPhillips, Sebastian O’Neill, brothers Calum and Caidan Connolly Bannon and also their St Geratds team mate Charlie Rooney.

Well done to all involved. Calum also made the panel for Fermanagh minors for 2026, we are extremely proud of his achievement.

Tickets & Tables will soon be on sale for our Gala Ball on March 21. We suggest everyone gets organised if they wish to sit together before buying tickets as a Table plan will be in place.

With development work progressing at the GAC grounds can we ask that everyone stays off the path way around the two pitches for the next two weeks atleast.

Reminder for everyone to please get up to date with your club membership. You are not permitted to train, play matches or use the gym without it.

Condolences to the family of the late Seamus Cassidy who recently passed away from everyone at Aghadrumsee GAC.

Belcoo

Congratulations to Senior player Oisin Cox who was part of the St. Kevins College team that won the Ulster U19 Ward Cup Final on Friday afternoon.

Commiserations to Caoimhe Gilroy and Sasha McGillen who were part of the St Aidans team who lost out in their U16 Ulster Final last week.

Well done to underage players Danny Carron and Mikey McGovern who have made the Under 14 Fermanagh Panel for 2026. We wish them well for the season ahead.

Well done to underage players Dara Nolan and Killian Maguire who have made the Fermanagh Minor Panel for 2026.

We wish them well for the season ahead.

Club Membership is now Due for 2026. Register via Foireann.

Week 5 of the Irish Life GAA Steps Challenge 2026 continues.

Lotto Dips for January 26 went to Mary Corrigan, Shane McAloon, Brian Furey and Gerry Spillane Burns. Jackpot is £5,450.

The Fermanagh Omagh District Council are doing Lunchtime Walks in the Cottage Meadow for all, every Tuesday 12.30pm to 1.30pm, this is a free event.

Belnaleck

It’s that time of year to renew your annual membership of Belnaleck Art MacMurroughs GAC. Go to the Foireann app on your phone or tablet, or to foireann.ie and search for your personal or family membership.

This week at the Happy Hearts Club we welcomed Miss Maguire, Denise, Karen, Ciara, Elyse and some of the P7 girls along with the wonderful P3’s and P4’s from St Mary’s Mullymesker. We all spent a lovely morning coming together to make traditional St. Brigid’s crosses. Thank you to St Mary’s Mullymesker for their continued support with our intergenerational ventures.

Gaelic for Mothers and Others continues on Tuesday nights in Arney Hall from 8pm to 9pm. Contact Shanna Cassidy or Cora McGahey for details.

Well done Oisin Morris and Ben Palmer on being selected for the Fermanagh minor team.

We would like to acknowledge the sad passing of one of our former members of our happy hearts club Marion Corrigan.

Marion was with us during the first year of the club but due to ill health she was later unable to continue attending our weekly sessions, but she always remained close in spirit and in our thoughts.

Despite not being in the club in person she continued to support the group in any of our fundraising efforts.

Marion’s warmth and friendship will be fondly remembered, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to her son Raymond, Daughters Carmel, Paula, Collette and their families.

Brookeborough

Numbers were 11, 16, 24, 29. Consolation prizes – £25 Darragh Rooney, £15 Cormac Waters, £10 Paul Ingram, £25 Online Mark Pearson. Lotto Jackpot next week £2100.

Bingo returns on Sunday night at 8.30pm. Jackpot is £500 on 44 calls. This weeks hall team is Noel McDonagh and next weeks is John Rooney.

Yoga with Catherine continues Wednesday nights from 7.15pm to 8.15pm in the hall. £7 per class.

Ireland Lights Up and Irish Life GAA Healthy Challenge has started. Our weekly walk will be on a Monday night from 7.30pm – 8.30pm, everyone is welcome so please come along.

The Ladies Club AGM was held last Wednesday night and we thank everyone who attended.

Well done to our P5, P6 and P7 girls who played at half time at the Fermanagh Ladies County game on Sunday in Tempo.

Coa

Numbers were 1, 6, 9 and 19. £10 lucky dip winners Ann Donnelly, Michelle McLaughlin and Ronan Warnock.

As you are aware, Club Coa has been the lifeblood of our club. We ask you to kindly support our monthly draw for just £20 per month. It is our intention to use these donations to make further enhancements to our facilities such as a community gym, scoreboard and solar panels as well as providing a significantly enhanced athletic development programme in the club. O

Congratulations to Phil McCarney who was the first monthly winner of £200 in our Club Coa Draw.

Hills of Coa 10K will take place on Sunday 22 February at 12 noon. Starting of at Coa Community Hall. Registration from 11am.

Derrygonnelly

The Harps Lotto jackpot, now £3900, was not won on Sunday night. The numbers drawn were 1, 11, 14 and 27. £20 each went to Geraldine Curley, Boho, Bernard Tummon, Newtownbutler, and Killian Keogh, Boho. We are up with Dessie in the Linnett on Sunday night. Gerald Greene, Anthony Murphy and Mary Cox will look after the draw.

We are most appreciative of the support the Lotto receives in terms of envelopes and klubfunder entries, and of the work which club members carry out to make it a success. Thank you very much.

The club was delighted to host a well-attended Youth Presentation Night at the clubrooms at Canon Maguire Park last night (Friday).

Well done to our underage players who all received a special memento on the night, as well as a number of presentations made to our winning teams, including our Under-14 Boys and Under-16 Girls teams and our Minor Boys championship winning squad.

Special thanks to our guest Conor McManus from Monaghan who offered a good insight into his career and some advice to our young players during a question and answer session.

A number of individual awards were also made on the night. Well done to two of our Minor players whose contribution was especially recognised: Michael Duffy who received the Spirit of Damian Award, and Imogen Knight who picked up the Fr Barney McCarney Cup.

There was recognition also of Dominic Corrigan for his many years of commitment and effort to the running of our Gerald Cox Tournament.

Thank you to everyone who attended the event and to everyone who played a part in making it happen.

It is very heartening for coaches and our club committee to see the goodwill and support for the work of the club at underage level.

The role of parents in the development of their children’s skills and enjoyment in this is crucial: support and encouragement.

In the long term, it is one of the best things you can do for your chjild’s health and wellbeing.

Thank you also to the club’s senior players who came along and showed an interest in our young players as well.

Derrylin

Our annual prize giving night is this Sunday in St Ninndh’s hall at 6:30pm. Mattie Donnelly from Tyrone will be the guest speaker.

Numbers drawn were 5, 7, 30 and 32: No jackpot winner, consolation prizes £20 to Brendan Kelly Belturbet, £10’s to Jackie Gallinagh Enniskillen, Margaret Curran Killesahndra and Liam McGovern Online.

Well done to Louie Lunney and St Kevins on a winning the U19 Ward Cup final.

Good luck to St Ninnidhs Primary School on the opening of their new 3G Playing Facility tomorrow (Thursday) at 6pm.

Couch to 5km programme starting this Saturday at 9.30am in O’Connell Park.

Condolences to the Murphy family Aughakilymaude on the passing of our former player Eugene Murphy.

Ederney

Lotto jackpot is £15,000. Youth presentation on Saturday at 6pm in clubrooms all welcome.

Fundamentals Football for kids aged six and under at 10am on Sunday at club grounds.

The P5 -P7 girls training will continue Tuesday at 8pm in Termon Centre new players welcome. Lights switched on at club grounds on Wednesday from 6pm to 7.30pm for a walk/run.

Running group meet twice weekly Wednesday at 6:15pm and Saturday at 9am at the training pitch. Irish language classes Wednesday at 7:15pm in clubrooms. Thanks to everyone who entered our last man standing fundraiser, updates will be posted on social media.

Murphy’s Tearooms are open 9.30am to 2.30pm Tuesday to Friday.

Please support Save our Acute Services (SOAS) public rally on Sunday 8th Feb at 3pm at the diamond Enniskillen.

Erne Gaels

Numbers were 10, 18, 25 and 30. Lucky Dip Winners were Pattybetty Gimurray, Agnes McNulty and Seby Gustin.

The club dinner dance will take place on March 7 in Dulrush to celebrate our 2025 Senior Championship successes in both football and hurling. Ladies’ and individual awards will also be presented on the night.

Well done to all players who represented Fermanagh over the weekend — footballers, hurlers, and ladies — proudly representing their clubs with distinction. National Draw tickets are now on sale.

Best wishes to all our officers as they take on their roles for the 2026 year ahead.

The club extends its sincere sympathy to the McGee family on the passing of Benny McGee.

Irvinestown

Numbers were 2, 3, 16, 27. There was no jackpot winner, the consolation winners were Conor McCann and Francie Molloy.

Jackpot still sits at £10,000.

Our annual club dinner dance will take place this Friday 6 February in Mahons Hotel.

Doors open from 8pm, with food served at 8.30pm and music and dancing will be supplied after our meal by ‘Shanud’.

St. Molaise GFC Irvinestown are delighted to bring you a series of Health and Well-Being Evenings, supported by the PHA/Clear Project. Conor McCafferty, who comes from a background of youth work, further education, counselling and psychotherapy will be speaking.

He will join us tomorrow evening, Thursday 5th February 6.45pm at the Delaney Suite, Mahon’s Hotel where he will share his inspiring message.

Kinawley

Numbers drawn were 9, 19, 20 and 25. Lucky dip winners, Cillian McManus; Pat McTeggart; Ryan Doherty; Kevin McCaffrey. Next week’s Jackpot is £2,900, which will take place on Sunday.

Thank you to everyone who has purchased lotto tickets. Please continue to support our Lotto as it is the financial lifeline of our club. The draw takes place each Sunday in Roche’s Bar.

February Monthly draw will take place Sunday 22.

Please contact any committee member to join this initiative, which is critical to our ongoing club development.

My Life Every Step Counts community walk continues at the pitch every Monday and Thursday between 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

Lisnaskea

The club has the privilege of being one of 20 clubs selected for the Gaelic4Teens programme. This is a programme aimed at the coaching of 13 and 17 year old girls.

Congratulations to St Kevin’s on the schools Ward Cup success. Particularly well done to Ethan, Shaun, Matty and Tony on a fantastic achievement.

A huge thank you to the Dinner dance organising committee, Barry ,Colin, Louise, Catriona, Kenny, Pearse and Joanne.

Also to Vanessa McBrien for the fantastic balloon display, to the Kilmore Hotel, sponsors of the raffle prizes, to Brian Armitage for doing MC, to county chairman John McGovern and everyone who came along.

Congratulations and good luck to Darragh Prunty who has been selected for the 2026 Fermanagh Minor panel

P1 Coaching is in the Parish hall 6-7pm Every Thursday. £3 per family

U15/16 Hurling coaching will begin at CPC on Thursday 29 from 8.30 to 9.30pm.

Equipment is provided and costs £3 per child.

The club are again taking part in the GAA national draw with some amazing prizes.

Tickets are available on the clubspot app.

The Irish life steps challenge is back.

Download the Irish life app and register for Lisnaskea Emmetts GAC.

Dog fouling on the railway walk has become a serious health risk, could all users of the walk self police the issue.

If you see an irresponsible dog owner please call them out.

The Park Run is taking place every Saturday morning starting at the bottom of the club car park.

Numbers drawn were, 3, 9, 19 and 21. Vera Vaughan is lucky dip winner this week

Anyone that would like the weekly news emailed to them please get in touch at communications.lisnaskeaemmetts.fermanagh@gaa.ie.

Maguiresbridge

Club membership is now due with membership fees for both men and ladies as follows: Adult Playing £40; Adult Playing and Gym £110; Youth £25; Adult non-playing £20 and family membership £60.

All players are reminded that they must register before training or matches start.

See social media for details on how to register via Clubforce.

The club is appealing for new volunteers for refereeing.

Without our referees Fermanagh GAA will not be able to maintain the same level of games accommodated from youth to adult level and it is important that we as a club continue to provide more referees

Anyone interested should contact club chairman Kevin on 07710366415.

The MFC Shop for club gear has been reopened for bulk deliveries to the club. See our social media for the link to the shop.

This will close on Monday 9 February at 9am.

The pitch continues to be lit up and available for everyone in the community to take part in the Irish Life Every Step Counts challenge on Wednesday evenings from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

There are only two nights left, Wednesday 4 and Wednesday 11 February.

It would be great if everyone could come along and enjoy the walks together.

We would encourage everyone to download the Irish Life Every Step Counts app and register for St Marys Maguiresbidge.

A big effort is needed to get over the 4,000km goal that would see the club will be entered into a draw to win a share of €30,000 in funding, up to €2500.00 per club.

You do not have to be a club member to download the app and select the club.

We are still selling tickets for the GAA national draw.

Tickets available from any committee member. All monies go direct to the club.

The club lotto draw was held at the weekend congratulations to Kevin Maguire, the lucky winner of the £4600.00 jackpot with the winning numbers 8, 12, 20 and 25. The next draw is on Sunday.

Roslea

There was no winner of the Cairde Seamróga Ros Liath Lotto on Sunday 1 February.

Numbers drawn were 3, 5, 14 and 22.

Patsy McPhillips won the Seller’s Prize and the lucky dip winners were Brendan Reilly, Dearbhail Boyle, Fergal Rooney, Luke Rooney and Felix Quigley.

Next week’s draw is for £3,400.

Lotto tickets can now be bought on our Roslea Shamrocks Club App.

Membership for 2026 is now due! Club Registrar Noel Boyle will be in the Complex on Friday 6 February from 7pm to 8.30pm.

St Patrick’s

The jackpot this week was £2,500. The in-house draw pot was £15. Next week’s jackpot will be £2,550. Congratulations to our in-house draw winner of £15 this week, Marty O’Reilly. Next week’s prize is £15.

This week’s drawn counties were: Fermanagh, Louth, Offaly, and Waterford.

Lucky dip winners this week were: Vincent Murray, Sarah Tierney, and Nuala Maguire.

The club sends their condolences to the Rooney family from Roslea on the passing of Margaret.

Congratulations to St Kevin’s College U19’s who are Ulster Schools U19 Ward Cup Champions.

Special shout out to our club players, Joe McGoldrick and Conor Kelly who both played a big part in the win.

Anyone wishing to make a booking for First Holy Communion or Confirmation, please contact the Clubhouse as soon as possible as places are very limited.

Club membership is now payable via Foireann, the club app or pay in person at the Clubhouse.

Teemore

Numbers were 8, 12, 27 and 30. No Jackpot winner. Jackpot £7,300. £20 winner – Kieran Gleeson £10 winners – Ben O’Reilly & Thomas Curry.

Ireland Lights Up Initiative & Irish Life GAA Healthy Club Steps is on every Tuesday at 7pm at the pitch for the ‘Ireland Lights up’.

Well done to the girls from St. Mary’s PS who were runners up in the Allianz Ireland Cumann na mBunscol 5 aside GAA competition on Wednesday.

Tempo

Coaching for P3 pupils begins in Tempo Community Centre on Friday evening from 6.30pm to 7.15pm.

We extend a special welcome to boys and girls from St Mary’s P.S. Tempo, Tempo Primary School and St Patrick Mullanaskea.

This week’s lotto numbers are: 3, 15, 22, 29, there was no jackpot winner, and this week’s lucky dip prize goes to Brenda Shannon.

Next week’s jackpot is £10,700.00. Many thanks to our lotto officers who give their time freely to manage our lotto.