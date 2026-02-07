Celebration for everyone baptised at Enniskillen church

A SPECIAL celebration will be held at St Michael’s Parish Church today (Saturday) to remember all of the parishioners who were baptised at the place of prayer over the past 150 years.

The Mass, which takes place at 12 noon on Saturday (February 7), is the latest event to be held to mark the 150th anniversary of the church in Enniskillen.

Although early records show that St Michael’s Church dates back to 1803, it’s believed that the church was officially consecrated on St Patrick’s Day (March 17) in 1875.

Advertisement

Last year, parishioners in Enniskillen enjoyed a number of celebrations and events which were held locally to mark the special anniversary, as well as remembering all of those who have worshiped locally.

Most recently, a commemorative Trócaire box, cast in bronze, was presented to St Michael’s Parish Church by representatives of the non-profit organisation.

Meanwhile, the Bishop of Clogher, Bishop Larry Duffy, presided at a Mass in September where he blessed a stone which was erected in dedication to Archdeacon James McMeel.

A ‘Twenty Four Hours For The Lord’ prayer also took place at St Michael’s Parish Church in April, which included a selected reading from ‘Misericordia Vultus’, a document written by Pope Francis.

Bishop Donal McKeown, the current Bishop of Derry, also led a special Mass at the Enniskillen church where a relic of newly canonised saint, St Carlo Acutis, was enshrined at the church.

The church said that the permanent erection of the relic to the new saint will help parishioners “connect with a modern witness to holiness”.

“The relic of St Carlo, here in St Michael’s, are strands of Carlo’s hair. We invite you to St. Michael’s Church to venerate the relic of St Carlo Acutis,” a church statement read.

Advertisement

“This blessed opportunity allows us to connect with a modern witness to holiness and draw inspiration from his deep devotion to the Eucharist.”