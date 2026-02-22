Camden calling for Enniskillen’s Darragh Greene

ENNISKILLEN’S Darragh Greene is stepping into a new spotlight, swapping phone screens for stage lights as he prepares for a defining moment in his young career.

On March 10, he will headline his first ticketed show featuring original material at The Libra Theatre in Camden, London. The intimate venue will also include support from emerging English artist Ruby.

For Darragh, the night marks a significant milestone.

“I feel ready. It’s not my first gig, but it will be the first time I’m performing my own original music and selling tickets for it,” he said.

“I’ve been gigging constantly over the past few years – on cruise ships, in hotels abroad and in pubs – so I’m more than ready. It’s an intimate venue, so there’ll be a lot of family and friends there to help settle the nerves.”

Music has been part of his life from an early age.

“There are VHS videos of me singing ‘Uptown Girl’ by Westlife on our kitchen table when I was three, or ‘Complicated’ by Avril Lavigne in the living room,” he laughed.

“At parties, my parents would have me up singing for their friends, so I suppose I never really had a choice. We’re a very musical family – there’s always a guitar being passed around.”

A breakthrough moment came at an open mic night in Manchester in 2018.

“I was so nervous and butchered two songs, but I smashed the third one and the reaction was brilliant,” he recalled. “People were singing along and coming up to me afterwards. Someone even arranged a meeting with their manager the next day. It made me think I could pursue it properly.”

Drawing inspiration from artists such as Lil Peep, Kanye and Drake, alongside Lana Del Rey, Lily Allen, Lorde, Oasis and Radiohead, Darragh blends conversational lyrics with strong melodic hooks.

His Camden set will feature new original tracks, including ‘Mr Notions’, which explores themes of sectarianism, misogyny and the push and pull of growing up in Ireland before leaving to seek opportunity elsewhere.

Looking ahead, he is focused on building momentum.

“I want to keep releasing music throughout the year, recording with different producers, finding my sound and promoting everything across my social media platforms,” he said.