Assembly bill will rule out fracking in Fermanagh

Fracking in Fermanagh has effectively been ruled out after the Executive agreed to introduce legislation to permanently end petroleum exploration and licensing in the North.

The new law will mean no new licences can be issued for petroleum exploration or extraction, closing the door on any future fracking proposals in the county.

Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald welcomed the Executive’s endorsement of the Petroleum Exploration and Licensing (Repeal) Bill, which will remove the Department for the Economy’s statutory powers to grant petroleum licences.

Minister Archibald said: “The Executive’s approval of this Bill marks a significant milestone in my commitment to decarbonisation, as a key pillar of my economic vision for the north.

“The evidence is clear: petroleum development will not deliver meaningful economic benefit for our region, carries significant environmental and community risks, and is incompatible with the Executive’s commitments on climate action and energy transition.”

In December 2024, the Executive agreed to a temporary moratorium on petroleum licensing following independent research, public consultation and detailed assessments of the economic, environmental and social impacts.

Those assessments concluded that petroleum extraction would be inconsistent with the North’s obligations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition to a low carbon energy system.

The latest decision now moves beyond a temporary pause and seeks to permanently end the ability to issue new exploration or extraction licences.

The Minister added: “Ending petroleum licensing allows us to focus our efforts on renewable energy, energy efficiency, and the emerging green technologies that will deliver real economic opportunity and support energy security.”

The Department for the Economy will now introduce the Bill to the Assembly at the earliest opportunity.

Fermanagh MLA Aine Murphy welcomed the news.

“The announcement will bring the north into line with the rest of the island and many countries around the world that have taken a stand against this practice,” she said.

“This is a positive day for the environment, and will protect the wellbeing of local communities for generations to come, including my own county of Fermanagh which has been threatened by Fracking for over a decade.

“And it will help us to transition from fossil fuels to renewables and move towards a greener economy that focuses on renewable energy and protects our environment.”