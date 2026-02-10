Appeal launched after reported Enniskillen burglaries

POLICE are appealing for information following reports of two burglaries which took place in the Castlecoole Road area of Enniskillen last night (Monday).

“It was reported that someone had gained access to both properties and a sum of cash had been taken sometime between 11.30pm on Sunday 8th February and 7am on Monday 9th February,” a statement from the Police read.

“Anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area between, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 491 09/02/25.

“Alternately, a report can made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

Residents in Fermanagh have also been urged to remain vigilant at all times.

“Police are also reminding householders to review their home security arrangements during the winter season,” the Police added.

“With the long nights drawing in, we are reminding residents to take the time to make sure garages, sheds and outbuildings have working locks and alarms and that valuable items are secured away and appropriately marked. Unfortunately the winter months can sometime see an increase in opportunistic crimes.

“You can find out more about securing your home on our website www.psni.police.uk and clicking on the Advice and Information tab.”