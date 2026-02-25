Anglers hooked on Erne during fishing weekend

HUNDREDS of anglers from across Europe descended on the shores of Lough Erne at the weekend for the return of a major fishing competition.

The Fishing Tackle and Bait Open took place on Saturday, February 21, with competitors taking up positions along the Sligo Road in Enniskillen. Rods lined the banks as participants cast their lines in what has become a popular date in the angling calendar, drawing visitors from near and far to Fermanagh’s waters.

The county continues to lead the way in angling circles, annually hosting major events including the Fermanagh Fishing Classic Festival, which attracts hundreds of competitors and spectators to the area each year.