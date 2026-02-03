Alleged Belcoo burglar released on bail 

A MAN accused of burglary from a property in Belcoo has been released on bail.

On Tuesday at Dungannon Crown Court 28-year-old Tieranan Og McAteer from Old Park Road in Belfast was granted bail.

He is charged with burglary with intent to cause damage, resisting police and two counts of criminal damage.

The case relates to an alleged incident on a date between November 24 and 29, 2024, at an address in Belcoo.

McAteer, who has been in custody since March 2025, was previously granted compassionate bail for a short period due to his mother’s ill health.

The application on Tuesday was unopposed by police, due to the lack of offending and good behaviour on his last release.

However they requested that McAteer is tagged, has a curfew of 10pm to 7am, refrains from using alcohol, drugs and abusing prescription drugs and resides at his mother’s address in Belfast.

His Honour, Judge Brian Sherrard, released McAteer on his own bail of £500, with a surety of £500 to be lodged by his mother.

He warned the 28-year-old that any offending whilst on bail will result in McAteer remaining on remand until his case is dealt with.

In response, McAteer said, “I wouldn’t do it (offend), I need to get back to my mum.”

The case will return to Dungannon Crown Court on March 3 for an update.