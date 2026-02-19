A tail-wagging takeover at Castle Coole

DOG lovers across the county are being invited to attend the next Fermanagh Dachshund Walk, which will take place at Castle Coole on Sunday, March 1 at 11am.

The popular gathering, organised by local dog lover Alison Dugan, is expected to attract sausage dogs and their owners from across the region for a relaxed and sociable stroll around the scenic grounds of the historic estate.

The previous walk was hosted at Castle Irvine Necarne, where a strong turnout of dachshunds and their owners enjoyed a memorable day out.

The event has become a firm favourite among local dachshund enthusiasts, offering the distinctive long-bodied breed a chance to socialise while owners connect with fellow dog lovers.

Participants are encouraged to arrive in good time for the 11am start, with organisers confirming that car parking will be free on the day, making it easier for visitors travelling from across Fermanagh and beyond to attend.

While the walk centres on dachshunds, friends, family members and supporters of the breed are also welcome to come along and enjoy the morning.