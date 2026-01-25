Walk to be held to remember Gregory

EMPLOYEES at Mannok Cement are gearing up for a special memorial walk to remember their late colleague Gregory Cassidy, as well as raising money for a local charity.

Formerly of Tarmon Brae in Enniskillen, Mr Cassidy (59) passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, August 1, following a battle with illness.

Mr Cassidy was a long-serving and respected employee at Mannok Cement. Some of his former colleagues are now set to take part in a walk up Cuilcagh Mountain later this year.

Advertisement

“A true professional, Gregory took great pride in everything he did, always striving to complete every task to the best of his ability,” a spokesperson for Mannok explained.

“His friendly manner, thoughtfulness and determination made him a valued colleague and a trusted friend to many.

He had a natural ability to connect with people, whether through his witty sense of humour or his patient and supportive approach with new staff and especially apprentices.

“Gregory had a particular kindness towards our colleagues from the Philippines, taking them under his wing on their arrive and helping them feel at home within the team.”

All proceeds raised from the Cuilcagh Mountain walk, which will take place in the next few months, will raise money for Cancer Connect.

The non-profit organisation continues to play a vital role in support people who are living with cancer in Fermanagh and their families.

“Gregory was a man of his word, earning the respect of all who worked with him – a respect that was powerfully reflected in the guard of honour formed outside St Michael’s Church,” the statement added.

Advertisement

“His loss is felt deeply across the company, both professionally and personally.

“To honour Gregory’s memory and the lasting contribution he made to Mannok, the team will hold a memorial walk up Cuilcagh in the spring of 2026.

“The event, which will include Gregory’s family and friends, will raise funds for Cancer Connect Enniskillen, a cause close to the Cassidy family’s hearts.”

Cancer Connect, the chosen charity, said it is a “privilege to support and help families” who are living with cancer in Fermanagh.

“It is Cancer Connect’s privilege to support and help families locally,” a statement read.

“Thank you to Catherine and the Cassidy family and Mannok Cement for arranging a Cuilcagh memorial walk in honour of Gregory.

“The charity very much appreciates your thoughtfulness and hopes that you all have a safe and enjoyable walk on this magnificent stairway.”