Valentine’s date with Fermanagh rock legend

FERMANAGH guitar icon Pat McManus is set to rock Omagh on Valentine’s night, as he leads a nostalgic return to a golden era in Irish music.

The ‘When Ireland Rocked’ tour arrives in the local district on February 14, with Derrylin man Pat and his fellow rockers taking to the Strule Arts stage at 8pm.

The night will pay tribute to the late 1960s through to the 1980s, a time when a new generation of musicians transformed the Irish music scene through electric guitar-driven rock and a fusion of musical styles that would leave a lasting global impact.

The show focuses in particular on the period from 1973 to 1987, widely regarded as a golden era of Irish rock, when bands and artists from Ireland began to make their mark on the international stage.

During this time, the electric guitar came to the forefront, helping to create a distinctive Irish rock sound that energised young audiences at home and inspired generations of musicians to follow.

Formerly of Mama’s Boys and Celtus, Pat McManus one of Ireland’s most respected rock guitarists and traditional musicians. McManus played a central role in shaping the sound of Irish rock during its formative years and remains a key figure from that era.

Appearling alongside Pat will be Cormac Neeson, lead singer of rock band The Answer, whose powerful vocals bring new life to the songs that defined the period.

They will be joined by a supporting cast drawn from some of Ireland’s finest musicians.

The When Ireland Rocked tour continues nationwide, offering audiences a chance to revisit, and celebrate, the era when Irish rock music left an indelible mark on the world.