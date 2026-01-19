‘Unusual’ drug paraphernalia found in Enniskillen

POLICE in Enniskillen have uncovered what they described as ‘unusual’ drug paraphernalia.

The discovery was made during a patrol of the town centre over the weekend.

A police spokesperson explained, “Officers from the Fermanagh and Omagh District Support Team conducted a stop and search of a male in Enniskillen town centre and located these two usually innocent items.

“For anyone wondering, the inhaler has been modified with some tinfoil to be used as a crack pipe and the scratch card has been folded up to conceal the highly addictive drug inside, both items were then seized.

“The male was dealt with for Possession of a Class A controlled drug and also provided with details for addiction services.”

The spokesperson added, “If you have any information about drug dealing, money laundering or other illegal activity, please contact DST via 101 or report it online. You can also pass information anonymously through Crimestoppers — no names, no details, no awkward explanations.”