UK pothole compensation claims rise as roads worsen

THERE has been a sharp rise in pothole compensation claims across the UK over a four year period, with many people reporting damage caused to their vehicles on the road.

Although there’s no specific data for the North, the RAC has reported that claims made to councils in the UK increased by 90 per-cent between 2021 and 2024.

The motoring agency has claimed that the average repair bill for a car with damage which is on a worse scale than a puncture amounted to £590.

Head of Policy at RAC, Simon Williams, recognises that many vehicles have sustained serious damage as a result of potholes.

“If you hit one, it can cause a real jolt to the car and serious damage… not just damage to vehicles, it’s also a serious road safety danger, particularly on two wheels,” Mr Williams told BBC News.

The state of the roads in Fermanagh have been under major scrutiny in recent weeks, with Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Áine Murphy, pictured below, calling for a new roads maintenance strategy at Stormont.

“A proper road maintenance strategy must be preventative, not just reactive,” explained Ms Murphy.

“It must address drainage and resurfacing and ensure that rural roads are not left to deteriorate to a dangerous level. Poor roads do not just damage vehicles.

“They discourage investment and tourism and create a real risk for the emergency services that need to respond quickly and safely.

“A properly funded maintenance strategy will deliver smoother, safer roads for all our constituents but especially for those in rural areas who have to rely on them to access all of life’s necessities.”

Ms Murphy recognised that residents in Fermanagh fear they’re being cut off, due to the deterioration of the rural roads.

“In rural areas such as mine, the road network is a lifeline. It connects families to schools, workplaces and local businesses,” added Ms Murphy.

“Many rural households have no alternative to driving, so the condition of our roads is an important aspect of the economic and social life of our rural constituencies.”