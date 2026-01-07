Two people hospitalised following ‘serious collision’

TWO people have been taken to hospital following a ‘serious collision’ in Augher this morning.

The crash happened on the Annaghilla Road.

A police spokesperson said a diversion is in place at Ballygawley Road roundabout.

“Please seek an alternative route for your journey,” added the spokesperson.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service confirmed that one patient was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance, while another patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast by Air Ambulance.

