Turnover dip for parent company of Enniskillen business

MEDWYN Holdings Ltd, the parent company of an Enniskillen-founded steel fabrication firm, recorded a turnover drop of more than £40 million over the past 12 months.

Medwyn Holdings Ltd is the parent company of Brian Hewitt Construction, which was set up in Enniskillen, and is one of the leading lights in the steel development and construction industry.

Set up by husband and wife Brian and Majorie Hewitt, Medwyn Holdings is estimated to produce around 800 tonnes of steel per week, which is then used for a range of purposes across the UK.

Advertisement

Accounts released by Medwyn Holdings Ltd has revealed that its turnover in the 12 months up to March 31 2025 was £96,036,270, compared to £139,203,113 the previous financial year.

Medwyn Holdings Ltd did report that its net assets increased to £98,031,804, although its pre-tax profit decreased to £19,783,281. It was £22,561,796 in 2024.