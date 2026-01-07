Tributes to much-loved Lisnaskea woman Kathleen Breen

THE LATE Kathleen Breen (née McGrade) has been remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and as a pillar of the local community.

Fondly known as Nanny K to her grandchildren, Kathleen was deeply cherished by her family, her neighbours in Lisnaskea, and all those she helped through her work.

Formerly of Carrowshee Park, Lisnaskea, Ms Breen passed away peacefully in hospital on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Kathleen was highly regarded for her longstanding contribution to community life, particularly through the Lisnaskea Feis, Carrowshee Park, Sylvan Hill Community Association and Oak Healthy Living Centre.

Oak Healthy Living Centre paid tribute, “Kathleen served as a loyal and committed voluntary committee member, giving her time, energy and heart so selflessly.

“Her calm wisdom, generosity of spirit and tireless commitment will never be forgotten. She will be greatly missed and always remembered with gratitude and respect.”

Áine Murphy MLA also paid tribute, saying, “Kathleen gave so much to our community over the years, through her work with the Carrosyl Community Association and her long-standing involvement with Lisnaskea Feis.

“Kathleen’s contribution to community life was immeasurable, and her loss will be deeply felt by all who knew and loved her.”

In 2020 she was crowned the Housing Executive’s Rural Community Champion after her inspirational efforts to help others over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic made a positive impact on many.

Kathleen also participated in the Befriending Project for vulnerable people and constantly worked to recruit volunteers for the community association.

A wave of tributes were paid to Kathleen over social media, where she was remembered for her passionate, dedicated and kind nature, which touched countless lives.

“Kathleen was a stalwart of the Lisnaskea Feis, always smiling, welcoming and passionate about the arts. Condolences to her family and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam,” a mourner said.

Another tribute read: “Kathleen will be sadly missed. A kindly woman to all that she met. I have great memories of our times together.”

“Kathleen was a true community champion, whose kindness and dedication touched countless lives. My thoughts are with Kathleen’s loved ones during this difficult time,” added another mourner.

Kathleen is survived by her husband Gerry, sons Kevin (Madleen) and Patrick, daughters AnnMarie McDermott (Ciaran) and Orlaith Steward (Peter) and her beloved grandchildren.

Following her Requiem Mass Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea she was interred in St Mary’s Cemetery, Maguiresbridge.