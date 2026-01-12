Thousands unite in Be The Change campaign

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council Be The Change bauble campaign has officially concluded, marking the end of a community-wide initiative aimed at challenging violence against women and girls.

The campaign saw thousands of individuals, organisations and businesses across the district take part, each contributing a decorated bauble symbolising a commitment to ending gender-based violence.

Council representatives said the baubles represented more than seasonal decoration, serving instead as visible statements of solidarity and collective responsibility.

Advertisement

Cllr Barry McElduff, Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, who launched the campaign, said,

“The #BeTheChange campaign has shown the power of collective action and the vital role of our statutory and voluntary sector partners.

“Every single bauble has represented a commitment to ending violence against women and girls.

“While this particular campaign has ended, the vital work continues – and we actively encourage groups throughout our Council district to apply for funding to help drive real, lasting change.”

Applications for the Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (EVAWG) Local Change Fund 2026/27 are now open and will close on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 5pm.

Find full details and how to apply at: fermanaghomagh.com/services/sponsorship-grants-bursaries/grant-aid

Let’s keep the conversation going because violence against women must end, and we can all play a part.