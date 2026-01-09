The winter that will never be forgotten in Fermanagh

WE may have had our first cold snap of the new year this week, but nothing compares to the saga of 15 years ago when the county was in the midst of the harshest winter in living memory.

The Big Freeze of 2010 still lives vividly in local minds, from snow-covered streets and frozen pipes to school closures, neighbourly kindness and stories that are still shared whenever winter bites again.

As 2011 dawned, Fermanagh had already been at a standstill for weeks, with record-breaking temperatures – plunging to minus 14 degrees on one bitter Tuesday morning – causing widespread disruption.

Remote rural communities were hit hardest, with many roads rendered impassable, schools forced to close and workers unable to reach their jobs.

For the sick and elderly living in isolated areas, access to essential services became extremely difficult, raising serious concerns.

Farmers struggled to tend livestock, delivery firms faced major delays, and housebound patients of local GP practices were left particularly vulnerable.

Despite the severe conditions, there was some reassurance at the time, as district nurses continued to reach their patients in even the worst-affected areas, highlighting the resilience and dedication of local services during an unprecedented winter.

Cut off

Belleek, together with the rural parts of Lisnaskea, Roslea and Newtownbutler came ‘tops’ in the league table of ‘no go’ areas for public transport and deliveries.

Thanks to the cooperation of dairy farmers, though, daily milk collections were maintained, even if they were running late.

Enniskillen Mart recorded lower numbers of cattle due to farmers being unable to bring the trailers on to frozen farmyards to get the cattle out.

As oil suppliers struggled to reach local homes, a spokesman for local company Fuels and Lubricants reported that one of their delivery lorries had gone off the road and struck a tree.

“Thankfully, the driver is all right and there was no spillage,” they said at the time. “There are a couple of areas we just can’t think about delivering to, unfortunately.”

Police reported an increase in road accidents, but thankfully there were no reports of life-threatening injuries.

It was ‘snow’ joke getting into school, either, with many pupils, and quite a few teachers, unable to make it to school.

With buses unable to reach pupils in rural areas, many primary schools were forced to close, while rural secondary schools were only able to open for a short time.

For example, principal of St Aidan’s High School, Martin McBrien, took the decision to close the school during the first snow falls, after only 50 pupils were able to get in.

Emergencies

It was also a worrying time for local outpatients who were stranded in their own homes, struggling to receive the medical care they need.

Councillor Peter Kelly stepped in to help two men on the Rosnareen Road outside Trillick, who need kidney dialysis three times a week.

“The roads were bad enough that the taxis wouldn’t come out for them,” he said, explaining he contacted the Roads Service after the families reached out to him.

“The road was gritted by probably one o’clock the next day,” he added.

“It was a real emergency, and I’m just thankful that the Roads Service answered my request. They’ve been treating the road all week now.”

Fifteen years on, the Big Freeze of 2010 remains a defining chapter in Fermanagh’s recent past, a winter that brought daily life to a halt and tested the local community to its limits.

It also revealed a deep well of resilience, though, with neighbours, businesses, and those delivering vital services going above and beyond to make sure everyone stayed safe and well.